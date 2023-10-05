Ingredients

1 pound fresh chorizo, removed from casing

4 egg yolks

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

1/4 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

pinch of salt

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon white vinegar

2 English muffins

1 avocado, sliced

chopped fresh cilantro, optional

Instructions

Cook chorizo in a nonstick pan, breaking it apart as it cooks. Keep warm. In a stainless steel bowl whisk the egg yolks and lemon juice until thickened and doubled in volume. Place the bowl over a saucepan of barely simmering water. Make sure the water does not touch the bottom of the bowl. If the eggs get too hot they will scramble. Very slowly drizzle the melted butter in while continuously whisking. (It’s a good idea to lift the bowl up every minute or so to make sure it is not getting to hot.) When all the butter has been added and the sauce is thickened and doubled in volume, remove from the heat and whisk in chili powder and salt. You will know it is done when you run a whisk through it and you can see the pan bottom.Keep warm until ready to serve. If sauce gets too thick before serving, add a little warm water. Poach eggs. Fill a pan or deep skillet with water and brng to a simmer. Salt water. Add vinegar.Crack eggs one at a time into a small bowl and slowly lower bowl with egg into water and gently drop in egg. Repeat for all eggs. Remove first egg after about 2-3 minutes have passed.Remove poached eggs from water using a slotted spoon and place on plate lined with paper towels. Split Engish muffins and toast. Top English muffins with chorizo, avocado slices and poached eggs. Drizzle with Hollandaise sauce. Sprinkle with cilnatro.

