Ingredients

  • 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 1 1/4 pounds)
  • 1 tsp. ground coriander
  • 1 tsp. dried oregano
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 5 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • 1 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley
  • 4 romaine hearts, chopped
  • 3 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced
  • 1 c. grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 avocados, sliced
  • 4 oz. feta, crumbled
  • 1/2 c. pitted kalamata olives, halved

Instructions

  1. Heat grill to medium-high. Season chicken with coriander, oregano, salt, and pepper. Grill, covered, turning halfway through, until slightly charred and the thickest part of the breast registers 165ºF when probed with a thermometer, 18 to 22 minutes. Let rest for another 5 minutes, then slice.
  2. Meanwhile, make dressing. Whisk olive oil, red wine vinegar, and parsley in a small bowl and season with salt and pepper.
  3. Divide lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, feta, and olives among four serving bowls. Top with sliced chicken, then drizzle with dressing.

