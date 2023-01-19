Ingredients
- 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 1 1/4 pounds)
- 1 tsp. ground coriander
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 5 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley
- 4 romaine hearts, chopped
- 3 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced
- 1 c. grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 avocados, sliced
- 4 oz. feta, crumbled
- 1/2 c. pitted kalamata olives, halved
Instructions
- Heat grill to medium-high. Season chicken with coriander, oregano, salt, and pepper. Grill, covered, turning halfway through, until slightly charred and the thickest part of the breast registers 165ºF when probed with a thermometer, 18 to 22 minutes. Let rest for another 5 minutes, then slice.
- Meanwhile, make dressing. Whisk olive oil, red wine vinegar, and parsley in a small bowl and season with salt and pepper.
- Divide lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, feta, and olives among four serving bowls. Top with sliced chicken, then drizzle with dressing.
