Masked Singer Finale Recap-05/28/21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- CoxHealth is making a change to its visitor policy for patients on Mother and Baby units.

Effective immediately, patients on Labor and Delivery and Postpartum units may have two visitors per day. One support person may remain with the patients 24/7 while they are in the hospital. The second visitor may also be present during the baby's birth but will fall under the health system's current visiting hours between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. after the mother transitions to postpartum status. The two visitors must be the same person for the duration of the hospitalization.