Making Cake Pops Part 2-12/22/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Ozarks Healthcare receives and administers COVID-19 vaccine
$900B COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress; Mnuchin says stimulus checks could arrive next week
Video
HHS Sec. Azar, Dr. Fauci receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
Video
CoxHealth in Springfield receives more COVID-19 vaccines
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Santa Tracker
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – DaisyMae
Top Stories
Tuesday, December 22 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, December 21 Overnight Forecast
Video
Monday, December 21 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, December 20 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Seven Kansas City Chiefs players named to 2021 Pro Bowl roster
Top Stories
CoMo duo shoots Missouri State past Little Rock
Video
Aminu Mohammed picks Georgetown for his college career
Video
Reports: Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered high ankle sprain
‘It’s a huge game’: Chiefs fans safely celebrate team’s victory against Saints
COVID Vaccine Updates
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Buy Local
Pro-Football Challenge
Home For The Holidays
Price-Cutter-Football-Party-Giveaway
Extravaganza
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Breaking (From) News
Top Stories
Pet Connection: Meet Bunny, the deaf dog
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
The Big Game
Search
Search
Search
Making Cake Pops Part 2-12/22/20
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Dec 22, 2020 / 10:32 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 22, 2020 / 10:32 AM CST
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Kallie Koester
Cami Jenkins
Be Blessed
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Morning Melodies
Jeremy Rabe
Trending Stories
Two charged in the murder of a four-year-old girl in Benton County, court documents reveal motive
Video
Altercation over a dog leads to a man being run over, another arrested in Springfield
Video
Local News
Congress passes 5,593-page COVID relief and government funding bill; measure now heads to White House
CoxHealth in Springfield receives more COVID-19 vaccines