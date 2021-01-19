Making Buffalo Chicken Dip Part 1-01/19/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
U.S. Capitol Riot
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
You may be surprised to see who oddsmakers think will win the 2024 election
Rhode Island woman donates $1.7 million house to community center
Video
Missouri’s COVID vaccine supply isn’t meeting the demand as those 65 and older become eligible
Video
Pacific, Missouri father and son featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Cash & Lucy
Top Stories
Tuesday, January 19 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, January 18 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Henry
Video
Monday, January 18 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Mets general manager admits sending explicit texts and images to female reporter, report says
Top Stories
Kyrou’s goal lifts Blues to 5-4 comeback win over Sharks
Texans interview Bieniemy, 3 others in coaching search
‘Souvenir of a lifetime’: Chiefs fan snags ball Patrick Mahomes launched into Arrowhead’s upper deck
Video
Catholic rallies past Parkview in OT for 5th straight victory
Video
The Big Game
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Buy Local
Pro-Football Challenge
Home For The Holidays
Price-Cutter-Football-Party-Giveaway
Extravaganza
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Making Buffalo Chicken Dip Part 1-01/19/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Jan 19, 2021 / 09:06 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 19, 2021 / 09:06 AM CST
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Trending Stories
Mercy creates portal to register for COVID-19 vaccines
Proposed bill would let school districts certify people to be teachers
Video
Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the Ozarks
Single vehicle crash in Republic leaves two dead
Video
Two from Harrison arrested for murder after body found in church parking lot