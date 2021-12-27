Lucky Black-Eyed Pea Salad Part 2-12/27/21

BRANSON, Mo. -- On Monday, forensic investigators identified the human remains discovered in the woods off Fall Creek Road in Branson as those of David Koenig. Koenig has been the subject of a missing person investigation since March 2020.

The remains were found Wednesday, December 22, by a man who was looking for deer antlers near the 3700 block of Fall Creek Road. A forensic pathologist determined there was no trauma and the death was not the result of foul play.