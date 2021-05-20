Lost Lyrics-05/20/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Top Stories
88-year-old Ozark man facing murder charges
Springfield region ranking high in state growth
Video
A symbol for Joplin: The butterfly as ‘the impetus of our recovery’
Video
Man charged in connection to Kum and Go shooting Tuesday
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Buster
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, May 20 Morning Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Sea Bear
Video
Wednesday, May 19 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, May 18 Overnight Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
High School Athlete of the Week: Angelina Curtis
‘They’re Mizzou Made’: Tigers football coach Eli Drinkwitz talks NFL draftees
Video
Yepez hits grand slam for Springfield in suspended game
Video
Joplin splashes past Kickapoo in district semifinals
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Lost Lyrics-05/20/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
May 20, 2021 / 10:31 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 20, 2021 / 10:32 AM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
Dishin It
Dance Party