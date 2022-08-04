

Ingredients

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 small red onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

60 ml (2 fl oz/¼ cup) white vinegar

4 rump steaks (about 200 g/ 7 oz each and no thicker than 1.5 cm/½ in)

2 tbsp olive oil

100 g (3½ oz) thinly sliced provolone

4 eggs

mayonnaise, to spread

4 soft bread rolls, sliced in half

8 soft lettuce leaves

200 g(7 oz) thinly sliced leg ham

2 large tomatoes, thinly sliced

Instructions

1. Combine the garlic, onion, parsley and vinegar in a bowl and set aside.

2. Place a large non-stick frying pan over high heat. Brush the steaks with 1 tablespoon of the oil and cook for 4 minutes on each side for medium rare, or a little longer if you prefer your steak more well done. Top the steaks with the provolone, then remove from the pan and cover to keep warm.

3. Wipe the pan clean and add the remaining oil. Fry the eggs to your liking and transfer to a plate.

4. To assemble the sandwich, spread mayonnaise on the cut sides of the bread rolls. Arrange the lettuce, ham and tomato on the bottom half of each roll. Place the steaks on top followed by the fried eggs. Spoon over some of the onion mixture and serve immediately.

