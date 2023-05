Springfield local Sarah Fry stopped by the studio this morning to share her experience getting to be on the upcoming season of Gordon Ramsey’s cooking competition show, MasterChef! Sarah also whipped up a delicious Caprese Chicken Roulade for Maddie & Jeremy to try!!! Catch Sarah this Wednesday when the new season of MasterChef kicks off on FOX!!!

Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!