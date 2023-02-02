Ingredients
- 1 cup Tater Puffs (about 20 tater tots)
- 1/4 cup Lucerne Shredded Cheese
- 2 large eggs
- 3 pieces of bacon chopped
- 2 scallions chopped
- 1/4 cup grape tomatoes sliced
- 1/2 avocado chopped
- 1/2 jalapeno chopped
- dash of hot sauce, optional
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 425°.
- Place the tater tots in the skillet in a single layer. Cook according to package directions for 12 to 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, slice the bacon and cook in a large skillet over medium heat until crispy. Transfer the bacon to a towel-lined plate and drain the fat from the skillet.
- Beat the eggs and add to the skillet to scramble.
- Top the scrambled eggs with cheese.
- While the tater tots are cooking, slice the tomatoes, scallions, jalapeno, and avocado.
- Remove the tater tots from the oven. Top with the scrambled eggs crumbled bacon, scallions, tomatoes, and avocado. Season with salt and pepper and a few dashes of hot sauce if you’d like.
