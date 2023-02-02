Ingredients

  • 1 cup Tater Puffs (about 20 tater tots)
  • 1/4 cup Lucerne Shredded Cheese
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3 pieces of bacon chopped
  • 2 scallions chopped
  • 1/4 cup grape tomatoes sliced
  • 1/2 avocado chopped
  • 1/2 jalapeno chopped
  • dash of hot sauce, optional

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°.
  2. Place the tater tots in the skillet in a single layer.  Cook according to package directions for 12 to 15 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, slice the bacon and cook in a large skillet over medium heat until crispy. Transfer the bacon to a towel-lined plate and drain the fat from the skillet.
  4. Beat the eggs and add to the skillet to scramble.
  5. Top the scrambled eggs with cheese.
  6. While the tater tots are cooking, slice the tomatoes, scallions, jalapeno, and avocado.
  7. Remove the tater tots from the oven.  Top with the scrambled eggs crumbled bacon, scallions, tomatoes, and avocado.  Season with salt and pepper and a few dashes of hot sauce if you’d like.

