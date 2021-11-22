LIVE from Wild Animal Safari Part 10-11/22/21

BRANSON, Mo. -- Christmas wish lists from senior citizens in the Branson area are now available at the Branson Community Center and the Branson RecPlex. This is part of the Adopt-A-Senior program city officials say spreads joy to people who may not have much during the Christmas season.

The yearly program is in coordination with the Senior Age Area Agency on Aging. It's designed to provide gifts, encouragement, and well wishes to Branson-area seniors.