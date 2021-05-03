LIVE from Hammons Field-National Anthem and Kickoff-05/03/21

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — As summer approaches, the swimming pool industry is facing a potential chlorine shortage, causing higher prices and homeowners to look for alternatives.

Being stuck at home during coronavirus lockdowns created home improvement project opportunities for homeowners, many that opted to build a pool. The increase in demand and a large fire at a chlorine tablet production facility in Lousiana last year contributed to the scarcity and caused prices to surge, according to Pool Magazine.