LIVE from Hammons Field-Batting Practice and Tryouts with Brad Beattie-05/03/21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- KOLR10 Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner shared Monday afternoon that the first batch of severe weather will hit the Ozarks around 4 p.m.

Jamie says the model guidance has been suggesting a few strong to severe storms this afternoon between I-44 and Hwy. 60, generally near and east of Springfield later today. Jamie says this system is on the northeast edge of a more capped air mass to the south.