KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Charles Skyles
Posted: Apr 14, 2023 / 10:54 AM CDT
Updated: Apr 14, 2023 / 10:54 AM CDT
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!
Popcorn doesn’t need to be unhealthy. By air-popping your popcorn, you can cut out harmful ingredients while enjoying your favorite snack.
Features like 4K resolution, large screens, high dynamic range and a high count of ports can easily be found for under $500, though maybe not all in one device.
Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday Sale started yesterday, Thursday, April 13, and it will run until Sunday, April 23.