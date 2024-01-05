Part two:
Kristy Carter & Jacque Breedlove-Harness from Least of These stopped by to share how people can make amazing meals from the food items given by the food bank!
Stuffed French Toast
Ingredients
- Bread, 2 slices per person
- Eggs, 1 per person, beaten with fork
- Milk, 1 Tbs. per person (Sub. Soy, Shelf Stable, Almond etc.)
- Butter/Margarine
Instructions
- Mix together eggs and milk in a shallow dish.
- Dip bread slices into mixture.
- Heat pan, melt 2 Tbs. of butter/margarine. Place coated slices into pan. Toast each side until golden brown.
Apple & Cream Cheese Stuffing
Ingredients
- Apples, ½ per person, peeled, cored and cut into thin slices
- 1/2 tsp. Sugar per apple
- ¼ tsp. Cinnamon
- Dash of Salt
- Optional: Raisins
Instructions
- Place apples, sugar, salt and cinnamon into a saucepan with a tight lid. Cover and cook on low until apples are tender. Add raisins if desired.
- Spread cream cheese onto a piece of the French toast and top with apple mixture.
