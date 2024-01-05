Part two:

Kristy Carter & Jacque Breedlove-Harness from Least of These stopped by to share how people can make amazing meals from the food items given by the food bank!

To learn more about Least of These visit their website!

Stuffed French Toast

Ingredients

Bread, 2 slices per person

Eggs, 1 per person, beaten with fork

Milk, 1 Tbs. per person (Sub. Soy, Shelf Stable, Almond etc.)

Butter/Margarine

Instructions

Mix together eggs and milk in a shallow dish. Dip bread slices into mixture. Heat pan, melt 2 Tbs. of butter/margarine. Place coated slices into pan. Toast each side until golden brown.

Apple & Cream Cheese Stuffing

Ingredients

Apples, ½ per person, peeled, cored and cut into thin slices

1/2 tsp. Sugar per apple

¼ tsp. Cinnamon

Dash of Salt

Optional: Raisins

Instructions

Place apples, sugar, salt and cinnamon into a saucepan with a tight lid. Cover and cook on low until apples are tender. Add raisins if desired. Spread cream cheese onto a piece of the French toast and top with apple mixture.

