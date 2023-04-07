Kristy Carter & Michelle Pierce from Least of These stopped by to share how people can make amazing meals from the food items given by the food bank!

Ingredients

1 pkg Chorizo

1 c (dry) of rice, cooked

1 can diced tomatoes, drained

1 small can tomato sauce

1 can pinto beans, drained

1 onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped (optional)

1 Tbsp cooking oil

Instructions

Cook 1 cup of rice according to package directions. Set aside. In skillet over low heat, cook onion, pepper & chorizo in oil, chopping up the chorizo as it cooks. Add rice, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes & pinto beans. Heat through.

