Michelle Pierce & Jacque Breedlove-Harness from Least of These stopped by to share how people can make amazing meals from the food items given by the food bank!

To learn more about Least of These visit their website!

Ingredients

2 c. Pancake Mix, prepared as directed on package for about 18 pancakes.

1 pkg. Pork Sausage Links, cut into

bite-sized pieces and browned

2 Tbs. Butter or Margarine

Syrup

Instructions

Preheat oven to 450◦ Grease a 9”x13” pan with oil or cooking spray. Mix pancake batter and browned sausage and pour into baking dish. Bake for about 12 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Spread butter on top of warm casserole. Cut and serve with syrup if desired.

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!