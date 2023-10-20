Michelle Pierce & Kristy Carter from Least of These stopped by to share how people can make amazing meals from the food items given by the food bank!

To learn more about Least of These visit their website!

Ingredients

2 Pears, cut into eighths

2 tsp Olive Oil (Substitute preferred cooking oil)

1 8 oz. block Cream Cheese, at room temperature

1 tsp. Maple Syrup

1/4 c. Powdered Sugar

¼ t. Nutmeg*

1 ½ tsp. Cinnamon*

*Substitute 2 tsp. Pumpkin Pie Spice

Instructions

Slice pears in half from top to bottom then cut into eighths. Place in a medium bowl. Pour the olive oil over them and stir with a wooden spoon until coated. Heat a grill pan or grill over medium heat. Grill pears for 2-3 minutes on each side. Meanwhile in a medium bowl add the cream cheese, maple syrup, spices and sugar. Combine with a mixer or by hand until combined and smooth. Dip warm pears while still warm.

