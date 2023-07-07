Kristy Carter & Michelle Pierce from Least of These stopped by to share how people can make amazing meals from the food items given by the food bank!

To learn more about Least of These visit their website!

Vidalia Onion Cheese Dip

Ingredients

1 c. Vidalia onion, chopped

1 c. Mayonnaise

2 c. Cheese, shredded

Salt & Pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350◦. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients and pour into a 2-quart baking dish. Bake for 15 minutes or until mixture is hot and bubbly. Remove from the oven and let rest a moment before eating. Serve with chips or crackers.

Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients

1 c. Peanut Butter

1 c. Sugar

1 Egg

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325◦. In large bowl, mix all ingredients together. Roll into balls, place on cookie sheets and flatten with a fork. Bake for 12 – 15 minutes. Watch carefully, cooking time depends on your oven and the size of the cookie.

