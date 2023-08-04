Kristy Carter & Michelle Pierce from Least of These stopped by to share how people can make amazing meals from the food items given by the food bank!

To learn more about Least of These visit their website!

Ingredients

2 Eggs

¼ c. Milk

2 Tbs. Butter

12 slices Bread

¼ c. Mayonnaise

¼ lb. deli-sliced Ham

¼ lb. deli-sliced Turkey

6 slices Swiss or Provolone Cheese (substitute shredded or any type)

Jam (Raspberry is traditional)

Optional: Powdered Sugar

Instructions

Whisk together milk and eggs. Melt butter in skillet. Lay 6 slices of bread out and spread with mayonnaise. Top each with ham, turkey and cheese. Spread remaining bread slices with mayonnaise and place mayonnaise side down on top of cheese. Press down firmly on sandwich. Dip in egg mixture and place in skillet. Cook until golden brown and flip to cook other side. Slice in half and dust with powdered sugar if desired. Serve with a side of jam for dipping.

