Kristy Carter & Michelle Pierce from Least of These stopped by to share how people can make amazing meals from the food items given by the food bank!

To learn more about Least of These visit their website!

Ingredients

2 c. leftover Macaroni & Cheese

2 Tbs. Cooking Oil

8 oz. (1 c.) Pizza Sauce or Spaghetti Sauce

1 c. Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Pepperoni

Instructions

Coat bottom of skillet with oil.

Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!