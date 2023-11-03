Kristy Carter & Jacque Breedlove-Harness from Least of These stopped by to share how people can make amazing meals from the food items given by the food bank!

To learn more about Least of These visit their website!

Ingredients

2 c. Egg noodles, cooked

2 c. Chicken or Turkey, cooked and shredded

2 cans Corn

1 c. Milk

2 cans Cream of Chicken Soup

½ cup Onion, diced

½ c. Cheese, shredded

½ c. Bacon, cooked and chopped

Salt & Pepper and Garlic Powder, to taste

Topping: ¾ c. French Fried Onions or crushed Crackers

Instructions

Mix everything except the topping. Pour into a greased casserole dish. Sprinkle topping over all. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes until heated through.

