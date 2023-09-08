Michelle Pierce & Kristy Carter from Least of These stopped by to share how people can make amazing meals from the food items given by the food bank!

To learn more about Least of These visit their website!

Ingredients

1 c. Complete Pancake Mix

3/4 c. Applesauce

1/4 c. Water

1/4 c. Walnuts

1/2 tsp. Cinnamon

4 Tbs. Butter or Margarine

Instructions

Mix all ingredients together. Melt 2 Tbs. Butter. Cook on hot griddle/frying pan. Flip when golden brown and bubbling. Serve with syrup of your choice or honey.

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!