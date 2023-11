Ladies Night 2023 is coming up Tuesday, November 28th at all three Race Brothers Farm & Home Supply locations! Don’t miss out on this amazing night and make sure to purchase some raffle tickets! Proceeds from the tickets go to benefit the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks!

