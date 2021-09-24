Kevin and Liz-09/24/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
9/11: We Remember
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Crime Traveler
Crime
LEARNING CURVE
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
World News
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
House votes to protect abortion rights amid state challenges
Huawei executive resolves criminal charges in deal with US
Dickerson Park Zoo baby giraffe gender and name reveal
Video
Nevada, Mo. murder suspect arrested at Burger King tells police he knew the victim
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Smokey
Video
Top Stories
Friday, September 24 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, September 23 Evening Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Dilly & Sadie
Video
Thursday, September 23 Morning Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
Ozarks High School Sports
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
Fantasy Football Express
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
China 2022
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
Comets look to turn breakthrough year into lasting legacy
Bears walk-off Drury in Battle for Bell
Video
Olympic homecoming for Frerichs in Nixa
Video
Ozark whips Kickapoo for 14th win of the season
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Best of Branson
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
Hunger Action Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Kevin and Liz-09/24/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Sep 24, 2021 / 12:17 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 24, 2021 / 12:17 PM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
Dishin It
Dance Party
Trending Stories
Governor Parson announces Missouri top rankings in the U.S.
Pipeline rupture in Calhoun County, Sheriff’s Office issuing emergency alert
Where do the bulk of Missouri’s medical marijuana Missouri patients reside?
‘Say hello,’ Republic school custodian makes others his top priority
Video
Dickerson Park Zoo baby giraffe gender and name reveal
Video