Ingredients
- Ground beef
- Eggs
- Peppers, chopped
- Garlic
- Monterey Jack cheese
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
- Saute the beef in a skillet over medium high heat on the stove until browned completely. Remove and set aside.
- Add the peppers to the same skillet and saute until they start to become tender. Remove and set aside.
- Reduce the heat to medium, and add the minced garlic to the skillet. Saute for 30 seconds.
- Beat together the eggs in a mixing bowl along with salt and pepper to taste.
- Pour the eggs into the skillet with the garlic and scramble well.
- Place the meat and peppers back into the skillet and stir to combine well with the egg.
- Sprinkle the cheese on top, and place a lid on the skillet until the cheese has melted.
Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!