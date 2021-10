FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - Tyson Foods has been accepting religious and medical exemptions for its COVID-19 vaccine policy. However, one Tyson employee says even with an approved medical exemption, she’ll be placed on unpaid leave starting November 1st.

The Tyson employee says that because of her high risk of blood clots, she believes she should be exempt from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.