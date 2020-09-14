Kallie Crafts-DIY Magnet Board-09/14/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
COVID-19: Back To School
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Dog goes on ‘Homeward Bound’ style journey, swims across Lake Travis on way back home
Video
Man dies after Wentzville bar fight, two men charged with his murder
Gallery
Processional route detailed for Webster County Sergeant Justin Burney
Seymour Elementary 4th grade class to quarantine due to staff member testing positive for COVID-19
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Monday, September 14 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Sunday, September 13 Overnight Forecast
Video
Researchers predict global temperatures to hit highest level in 50 million years
Hurricane, storm surge warnings issued for parts of Gulf Coast as Sally strengthens
Live
Sunday, September 13 Forecast
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
Big Race – Indy
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Cardinals greats remember Lou Brock
Video
Top Stories
Photos: Some NFL players kneel or remain in locker room during anthem
Gallery
Naomi Osaka comes back, tops Victoria Azarenka at US Open; 3rd Slam title
Sooners blank Bears to open Petrino era
Video
1st & 10 Week Three, Sept. 11th Part 1
Video
The Big Game
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Pro-Football Challenge
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
VOTE 2020
Search
Search
Search
Kallie Crafts-DIY Magnet Board-09/14/20
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Sep 14, 2020 / 12:49 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 14, 2020 / 12:49 PM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Kallie Koester
Cami Jenkins
Be Blessed
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Morning Melodies
Jeremy Rabe
Trending Stories
For most Americans, extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits to run out this week
CoxHealth to host virtual career fair for 600 open jobs
Man charged after armed standoff at Arrowhead, shooting at staff
Video
Nixa street closed for three days for cellular equipment repair
Processional route detailed for Webster County Sergeant Justin Burney