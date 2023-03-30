Ingredients
- 4 free-range skinless chicken breasts, thickly sliced
- 2 tsp jerk seasoning
- 1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves
- Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
For the salsa:
- 200g chopped fresh pineapple pieces
- 400g tinned kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 6 spring onions, finely sliced
- A large handful fresh coriander, chopped
- Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
For the spicy mayo:
- 1 tbsp hot sauce
- 3 tbsp mayonnaise
To serve:
- 4 tortilla wraps
- A handful of shredded little gem lettuce
- A handful of sliced red pepper
Instructions
- Heat the grill to medium. Toss the chicken slices with the jerk seasoning, thyme leaves, lime zest and juice and vegetable oil until coated. Put on a baking sheet lined with foil and grill for 6 minutes on each side until cooked through and lightly charred on the outside.
- To make the salsa, toss the pineapple pieces with the kidney beans, spring onions, coriander and the lime zest and juice.
- To make the spicy mayo, mix the hot sauce with the mayo until smooth and season with salt and pepper to taste.
- To serve, gently warm the tortilla wraps under the grill, then spread with the spicy mayo. Top each with some shredded little gem lettuce, sliced red pepper, and the bean salsa and hot chicken pieces. Wrap to serve.
