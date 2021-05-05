Jeremy’s Grandmother’s Cinco De Mayo Tacos Part 2-05/05/21

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert Wednesday for a 2-year-old girl who they say was abducted by her father after he assaulted her mother and brandished a firearm.

Right now we know that Gladstone police are looking for 2-year-old Samyia D. Barr, a Black girl, and 25-year-old De’Shawn Barr-Cotton, a Black man who is 5’7″ and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes. The assault and abduction happened at 9:08 a.m. in the 7000 block of N. Olive.