Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Hispanic Heritage Month
CMA-Awards
Top Stories
Missouri House Speaker, Majority Leader say Hyperloop should happen
Charging grandfather in girl’s cruise ship death “pouring salt” on family’s wounds, attorney says
40-day strike cost General Motors nearly $3 billion
Horticulturalist slain in Kansas, another man kills himself
Video
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Border Report Tour
Video Center
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Lady Bears impress in exhibition win
Top Stories
2019 Springfield QB Club Awards
MSU Bears face third straight Top 10 opponent
Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse jailed for DWI, weapons charge
Panthers pounce on Bears, spoil homecoming
Veterans Voices
Report It
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Home For The Holidays
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Professionals
Stec wants last week’s rugged defense to return for Homecoming
FFO Home
Search
Search
Search
Jeremy’s DIY Costumes-10/29/19
Jeremy Rabe
Posted:
Oct 29, 2019 / 08:43 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 29, 2019 / 08:48 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Charging grandfather in girl’s cruise ship death “pouring salt” on family’s wounds, attorney says
Missouri woman witnessed daughter’s rape and stopped the attack: court documents
Missouri expected to get above normal moisture from November to February
Weather
Trial for Woman Facing Murder Charges to Begin