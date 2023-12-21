Recipe below!
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 lb. lean ground turkey
- 1 ½ teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
- 2 big handfuls fresh baby spinach
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and bell pepper and sauté for about 5 minutes, until tender. Add the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds, until fragrant.
- Add the ground turkey and cook, breaking it up with a spoon, until cooked through, about 7-8 minutes.
- Add the Italian seasoning, kosher salt and black pepper. Stir well to combine.
- Add the beans and tomatoes and stir well to mix. Add the spinach and stir into the turkey mixture until slightly wilted, about 2 minutes.
- Sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese and serve immediately.
