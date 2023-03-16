Ingredients
- 5 medium potatoes peeled and quartered
- 6 tablespoons butter divided
- ¾ cup green onions finely sliced (scallions)
- 1 clove garlic crushed
- 2 cups savoy cabbage finely shredded & packed
- ½ cup whole milk
- Salt + pepper
- 1 tablespoon butter
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, add potatoes and cover them with cold water and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce to a simmer and boil for 7-8 minutes until fork-tender. Finally, drain the potatoes, then return to low heat for 30-40 seconds, shaking every so often to steam off residual moisture. Set potatoes aside.
- In the same pan, melt 4 Tablespoons of butter over low-medium heat. Reserving 2 Tablespoons of your green onions, add the remainder to the pan with the garlic, and saute for 2 minutes.
- Add cabbage and cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring, until soft.
- Finally, turn the heat to low and add the potatoes back to the pan. Mash them with your spoon, gradually mixing them in with the cabbage and onions.
- Once the potatoes are mashed and mixed through, slowly add in milk and stir until it’s absorbed by the potatoes. Add the remaining 2 Tablespoons butter, salt, and pepper, and mix to combine.
- Serve with extra butter and green onions on top, and enjoy!
