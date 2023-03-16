Ingredients

  • 5 medium potatoes peeled and quartered
  • 6 tablespoons butter divided
  • ¾ cup green onions finely sliced (scallions)
  • 1 clove garlic crushed
  • 2 cups savoy cabbage finely shredded & packed
  • ½ cup whole milk
  • Salt + pepper
  • 1 tablespoon butter

Instructions

  1. In a medium saucepan, add potatoes and cover them with cold water and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce to a simmer and boil for 7-8 minutes until fork-tender. Finally, drain the potatoes, then return to low heat for 30-40 seconds, shaking every so often to steam off residual moisture. Set potatoes aside.
  2. In the same pan, melt 4 Tablespoons of butter over low-medium heat. Reserving 2 Tablespoons of your green onions, add the remainder to the pan with the garlic, and saute for 2 minutes.
  3. Add cabbage and cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring, until soft.
  4. Finally, turn the heat to low and add the potatoes back to the pan. Mash them with your spoon, gradually mixing them in with the cabbage and onions.
  5. Once the potatoes are mashed and mixed through, slowly add in milk and stir until it’s absorbed by the potatoes. Add the remaining 2 Tablespoons butter, salt, and pepper, and mix to combine.
  6. Serve with extra butter and green onions on top, and enjoy!

