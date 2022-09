Save the date for I Pour Life’s Goodwood Gatsby Event happening October 1st at The Ozark Mill at Finley River Farms!! For more information or to purchase tickets call 417-755-7039 or visit I Pour Life’s website. Plus find out how you could have a chance to win tickets to see Garth Brooks at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena September 24th.

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!