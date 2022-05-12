Ingredients
- Chickpeas – you’ll need 3 cups of cooked chickpeas or 30 oz canned chickpeas. Peeled or unpeeled work well. You can make instant pot chickpeas without pre-soaking.
- Tahini – a sesame seed paste that is key to an authentic tasting hummus.
- Lemon juice – freshly squeezed from 2 lemons
- Garlic – use 2 large or 4 small garlic cloves. You can finely mince or grate them right into the food processor.
- Extra virgin olive oil – we use this in the hummus as well as to garnish
- Ice water – I add ice cubes to a cup of water and spoon it from there
- Seasonings – I season the hummus with salt and cumin then garnish with paprika and freshly minced parsley.
Instructions
- In a food processor – combine 5 Tbsp lemon juice, 1 1/2 tsp salt and grated garlic. Pulse to combine then let rest 10 minutes.
- Add Tahini and blend until thick and smooth, scraping down the bowl as needed with a spatula.
- Add ice water 1 Tbsp at a time with the blender running. Stop and scrape down the bowl as needed.
- Add drained chickpeas along with cumin and 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil. Blend until completely smooth (5 minutes), scraping down the bowl a couple of times. Add more ice water to reach desired consistency.
- Season to taste – with more salt, cumin and lemon juice if needed.
- To Serve – transfer to a serving bowl, sprinkle the top with reserved chickpeas, drizzle generously with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle on finely chopped parsley.