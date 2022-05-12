Ingredients

  • Chickpeas – you’ll need 3 cups of cooked chickpeas or 30 oz canned chickpeas. Peeled or unpeeled work well. You can make instant pot chickpeas without pre-soaking.
  • Tahini – a sesame seed paste that is key to an authentic tasting hummus.
  • Lemon juice – freshly squeezed from 2 lemons
  • Garlic – use 2 large or 4 small garlic cloves. You can finely mince or grate them right into the food processor.
  • Extra virgin olive oil – we use this in the hummus as well as to garnish
  • Ice water – I add ice cubes to a cup of water and spoon it from there
  • Seasonings – I season the hummus with salt and cumin then garnish with paprika and freshly minced parsley.

Instructions

  1. In a food processor – combine 5 Tbsp lemon juice, 1 1/2 tsp salt and grated garlic. Pulse to combine then let rest 10 minutes.
  2. Add Tahini and blend until thick and smooth, scraping down the bowl as needed with a spatula.
  3. Add ice water 1 Tbsp at a time with the blender running. Stop and scrape down the bowl as needed.
  4. Add drained chickpeas along with cumin and 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil. Blend until completely smooth (5 minutes), scraping down the bowl a couple of times. Add more ice water to reach desired consistency.
  5. Season to taste – with more salt, cumin and lemon juice if needed.
  6. To Serve – transfer to a serving bowl, sprinkle the top with reserved chickpeas, drizzle generously with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle on finely chopped parsley.


Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!

Ozarks Fox AM