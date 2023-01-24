January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Jeremy and Christine spoke with Lynn Shaw of Lynn’s Warriors to learn about digital safety tips, communication skills and exploitation online.
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!
by: Charles Skyles
Posted:
Updated:
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Jeremy and Christine spoke with Lynn Shaw of Lynn’s Warriors to learn about digital safety tips, communication skills and exploitation online.
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!