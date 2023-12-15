Part two
Ingredients
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup hot cocoa mix
- 7.5 ounces marshmallow creme
- 8 ounces Cool Whip, thawed
- mini marshmallows, for garnish (optional)
Instructions
- Using a stand mixer (or a hand mixer + medium bowl), whip cream cheese on medium-high until smooth and fluffy, about 2-5 minutes.
- Drop mixer speed to low and slowly blend in hot cocoa mix, about 1/2 cup at a time. Mix until hot cocoa mix is incorporated and there are minimal clumps, about 2-3 minutes.
- Keeping mixer speed on low, add marshmallow creme and blend until combined, about another 1-2 minutes.
- Remove bowl from mixer. Add Cool Whip, then use a spatula to gently fold ingredients together until there are no streaks.
- Transfer hot chocolate dip to a serving bowl and garnish with mini marshmallows (optional.)
- Serve as desired.
