Part two

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup hot cocoa mix
  • 7.5 ounces marshmallow creme
  • 8 ounces Cool Whip, thawed
  • mini marshmallows, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

  1. Using a stand mixer (or a hand mixer + medium bowl), whip cream cheese on medium-high until smooth and fluffy, about 2-5 minutes.
  2. Drop mixer speed to low and slowly blend in hot cocoa mix, about 1/2 cup at a time. Mix until hot cocoa mix is incorporated and there are minimal clumps, about 2-3 minutes.
  3. Keeping mixer speed on low, add marshmallow creme and blend until combined, about another 1-2 minutes.
  4. Remove bowl from mixer. Add Cool Whip, then use a spatula to gently fold ingredients together until there are no streaks.
  5. Transfer hot chocolate dip to a serving bowl and garnish with mini marshmallows (optional.)
  6. Serve as desired.

