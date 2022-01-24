Honda Of The Ozarks Giveaway Winner-01/24/22

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield City Council approved the Infrastructure Reimbursement Agreement with Buc-ees for improvement to areas of I-44.

The 53,000-square-foot travel center will be located at I-44 and Mulroy Road. The ordinance will establish a plan to reimburse the Buc-ee’s company for about $4 million of the estimated $8.5 million in improvements the company would have to complete to make the location suitable for development, according to the ordinance. Those improvements include a new public road and more utilities in the area.