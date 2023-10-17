Our hotel is just off Highway 60 with easy access to attractions like the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, a mile from our door. We’re steps from shopping and local dining, and Battlefield Mall – southwest Missouri’s largest shopping center – is three miles away. BigShots Golf is just down the road and offers a tech-driven golf driving range with a full scratch kitchen. The Garden Grille & Bar serves cooked-to-order breakfast and dinner every day.

Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!