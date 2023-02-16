Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil or vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 2 zucchini, cut into strips
  • 2 yellow squash, cut into strips
  • onion, quartered and thinly sliced
  • 1 cup mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Heat the wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the butter and once it melts add in the oil.
  2. Add the onion and saute for 2 minutes until it begins to soften and become translucent.
  3. Add in the prepared zucchini, yellow squash, and mushrooms.
  4. Next, add in the soy sauce and salt and black pepper to taste. Continue to cook, stirring frequently until the vegetables soften to your preference, about 10 minutes.
  5. Serve warm with hibachi style fried rice and yum yum sauce. Store any leftovers in the refrigerator in an airtight container up to 3 days.

