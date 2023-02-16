Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil or vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 zucchini, cut into strips
- 2 yellow squash, cut into strips
- onion, quartered and thinly sliced
- 1 cup mushrooms, sliced
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Heat the wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the butter and once it melts add in the oil.
- Add the onion and saute for 2 minutes until it begins to soften and become translucent.
- Add in the prepared zucchini, yellow squash, and mushrooms.
- Next, add in the soy sauce and salt and black pepper to taste. Continue to cook, stirring frequently until the vegetables soften to your preference, about 10 minutes.
- Serve warm with hibachi style fried rice and yum yum sauce. Store any leftovers in the refrigerator in an airtight container up to 3 days.
