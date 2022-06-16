Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil , divided
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil , divided
  • 2 Tbsp butter , divided
  • 3 large boneless , skinless chicken breasts, trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes (you can also use steak or shrimp here)
  • 3 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce , divided
  • Minced garlic
  • salt and pepper , to taste
  • 2 zucchinis , chopped
  • 1 medium onion , chopped
  • 1 carrot , thinly sliced
  • 1 8- oz package cremini mushrooms , halved – freshest ones they have
  • rice , for serving

Hibachi sauce (Yum Yum Sauce):

  • 1 cup Hellmann’s Mayo
  • 1 Tbsp ketchup
  • 1 Tbsp Rice Vinegar
  • 3/4 teaspoons Paprika
  • 1/8 teaspoons Garlic Powder
  • Salt & Pepper

Instructions

  1. Heat 1 teaspoon oil and 1 teaspoon sesame oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet or wok. Add chicken and season with salt, and pepper. Cook one minute. Add 1 Tbsp butter, 1 Tbsp soy sauce and garlic to skillet and sauté, until cooked through. set aside and cover with foil.
  2. In the same pan, heat half the oils for vegetables. Add half of the vegetables. Cook on high for 1 minutes. Add ½ Tbsp butter, 1 Tbsp soy sauce, and salt and pepper. Sauté until fork-tender—do not overcook. Set aside, and repeat steps with remaining vegetables.
  3. Serve chicken and vegetables over rice, with sauce on the side for dipping.
  4. For the sauce:
  5. Mix all ingredients together and whisk until well combined.
  6. Refrigerate overnight or at least for 8 hours prior to serving.


