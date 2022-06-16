Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil , divided
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil , divided
- 2 Tbsp butter , divided
- 3 large boneless , skinless chicken breasts, trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes (you can also use steak or shrimp here)
- 3 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce , divided
- Minced garlic
- salt and pepper , to taste
- 2 zucchinis , chopped
- 1 medium onion , chopped
- 1 carrot , thinly sliced
- 1 8- oz package cremini mushrooms , halved – freshest ones they have
- rice , for serving
Hibachi sauce (Yum Yum Sauce):
- 1 cup Hellmann’s Mayo
- 1 Tbsp ketchup
- 1 Tbsp Rice Vinegar
- 3/4 teaspoons Paprika
- 1/8 teaspoons Garlic Powder
- Salt & Pepper
Instructions
- Heat 1 teaspoon oil and 1 teaspoon sesame oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet or wok. Add chicken and season with salt, and pepper. Cook one minute. Add 1 Tbsp butter, 1 Tbsp soy sauce and garlic to skillet and sauté, until cooked through. set aside and cover with foil.
- In the same pan, heat half the oils for vegetables. Add half of the vegetables. Cook on high for 1 minutes. Add ½ Tbsp butter, 1 Tbsp soy sauce, and salt and pepper. Sauté until fork-tender—do not overcook. Set aside, and repeat steps with remaining vegetables.
- Serve chicken and vegetables over rice, with sauce on the side for dipping.
- For the sauce:
- Mix all ingredients together and whisk until well combined.
- Refrigerate overnight or at least for 8 hours prior to serving.