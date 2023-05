Check out Rhett Roberson’s performance of “Here or Tennessee” and be sure not to miss this year’s Devon Roberson Memorial Scholarship Concert happening Saturday, June 3rd at The Riff! You’ll get the chance to hear amazing music from The Brotherhood, Honkytonk Renovators, and Joey Wray!!

Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!