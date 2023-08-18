Honor Flight of the Ozarks is preparing to take another trip to Washington D.C. with some of our amazing war veterans next week and are looking for people to come out to the airport and welcome them home! Their flight will arrive back at the Springfield Branson National Airport around 9/9:30pm Wednesday, August 23rd. Let’s give these war heroes a warm welcome home they deserve!

