Sweet and Sticky Noodles with Chicken and Veggies

Ingredients

  • 12 oz spaghetti, cooked and drained
  • 1 T oil
  • 1/2 t. garlic powder
  • 1 cup cooked, chopped chicken
  • 1 red pepper, diced
  • 1 cup matchstick carrots
  • 1 head broccoli, chopped
  • 1 cup bottled teriyaki sauce (low sodium is preferred)
  • Salt and pepper

Instructions

  1. In a deep skillet, add oil and diced veggies. Sprinkle veggies with salt, pepper and garlic.
  2. Saute vegetables for about 5 minutes until crisp/tender.
  3. Add teriyaki sauce and cooked chicken. Stir until well coated and chicken is heated through.
  4. Toss cooked noodles with sauce mixture and cook about 2-3 minutes.
  5. Serve immediately, makes 4 servings. Can garnish with chopped cashews or peanuts, if desired.

Chicken Ranch Wraps

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cooked, chopped chicken
  • 1 cup spinach, chopped
  • 4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 1/3 cup ranch dressing
  • 1 cup shredded cheese, such as Cojack or Monterey Jack or Supremo Queso Chihuahua
  • 4 flour tortillas, 10-inch
  • 1/4 cup oil

Instructions

  1. In a bowl, mix chicken, ranch, crumbled bacon and spinach. Stir until combined.
  2. To assemble wrap, sprinkle 1/4 cup cheese across tortilla. Spread 1/2 cup filling down center of tortilla. Fold one side of tortilla over filling, followed by the other side. Press lightly with spatula to flatten.
  3. Heat skillet to medium heat, add 1-2 teaspoons of oil. Place wrap seam-side down and cook until crisp, about 2-4 minutes, pressing with spatula to help flatten. Brush the top of wrap with additional oil, then flip and cook 2 additional minutes. Serve warm with sweet potato fries and fruit salad. Makes 4 wraps.

Fiesta Sweet Potato

Ingredients

  • 4 medium sweet potatoes, cooked and slit down middle
  • 1 T oil
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 2 peppers, any color, sliced into thin strips
  • 1 1/2 cups cooked, chopped chicken
  • 1/2 package taco seasoning (low sodium)
  • 2 T lime juice
  • 1 cup shredded cheese
  • Salt and pepper
  • Suggested toppings: sour cream, avocado, cilantro, salsa, crushed tortilla chips, etc.

Instructions

  1. Line a sheet pan with foil and spray with cooking spray. Place the cooked sweet potatoes on pan, slit down middle and lightly mash. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  2. In a skillet on stovetop, add oil and veggies, sprinkle 1/2 packet of taco seasoning over veggies. Saute veggies 3-4 minutes. Add cooked chicken and lime juice, stir and cook until heated through.
  3. Divide chicken mixture evenly among the four potatoes, piling it high. Sprinkle cheese over top. Broil in oven until golden and bubbling (watch closely) about 3 minutes. Serve immediately and top with all the fixings. Serves 4.

