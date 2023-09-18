Sweet and Sticky Noodles with Chicken and Veggies
Ingredients
- 12 oz spaghetti, cooked and drained
- 1 T oil
- 1/2 t. garlic powder
- 1 cup cooked, chopped chicken
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 1 cup matchstick carrots
- 1 head broccoli, chopped
- 1 cup bottled teriyaki sauce (low sodium is preferred)
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
- In a deep skillet, add oil and diced veggies. Sprinkle veggies with salt, pepper and garlic.
- Saute vegetables for about 5 minutes until crisp/tender.
- Add teriyaki sauce and cooked chicken. Stir until well coated and chicken is heated through.
- Toss cooked noodles with sauce mixture and cook about 2-3 minutes.
- Serve immediately, makes 4 servings. Can garnish with chopped cashews or peanuts, if desired.
Chicken Ranch Wraps
Ingredients
- 2 cups cooked, chopped chicken
- 1 cup spinach, chopped
- 4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 1/3 cup ranch dressing
- 1 cup shredded cheese, such as Cojack or Monterey Jack or Supremo Queso Chihuahua
- 4 flour tortillas, 10-inch
- 1/4 cup oil
Instructions
- In a bowl, mix chicken, ranch, crumbled bacon and spinach. Stir until combined.
- To assemble wrap, sprinkle 1/4 cup cheese across tortilla. Spread 1/2 cup filling down center of tortilla. Fold one side of tortilla over filling, followed by the other side. Press lightly with spatula to flatten.
- Heat skillet to medium heat, add 1-2 teaspoons of oil. Place wrap seam-side down and cook until crisp, about 2-4 minutes, pressing with spatula to help flatten. Brush the top of wrap with additional oil, then flip and cook 2 additional minutes. Serve warm with sweet potato fries and fruit salad. Makes 4 wraps.
Fiesta Sweet Potato
Ingredients
- 4 medium sweet potatoes, cooked and slit down middle
- 1 T oil
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 2 peppers, any color, sliced into thin strips
- 1 1/2 cups cooked, chopped chicken
- 1/2 package taco seasoning (low sodium)
- 2 T lime juice
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- Salt and pepper
- Suggested toppings: sour cream, avocado, cilantro, salsa, crushed tortilla chips, etc.
Instructions
- Line a sheet pan with foil and spray with cooking spray. Place the cooked sweet potatoes on pan, slit down middle and lightly mash. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- In a skillet on stovetop, add oil and veggies, sprinkle 1/2 packet of taco seasoning over veggies. Saute veggies 3-4 minutes. Add cooked chicken and lime juice, stir and cook until heated through.
- Divide chicken mixture evenly among the four potatoes, piling it high. Sprinkle cheese over top. Broil in oven until golden and bubbling (watch closely) about 3 minutes. Serve immediately and top with all the fixings. Serves 4.
