Growing Grass, Deer and Bunny, Drive-Thrus Scares and a Story Book Rapper-08/21/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
COVID-19: Back To School
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Top Stories
Bear wanders into California grocery store, leaves with bag of tortilla chips
Preliminary cause of death released for Overland Park mom likely found dead in Arkansas
18-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash in Dallas County
St. Louis Zoo releases elephant autopsy findings
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Friday, August 21 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, August 20 Overnight Forecast
Video
Iowa Update with Beth Finello – 8/20/20
Video
Thursday, August 20 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, August 19 Evening Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
Big Race – Indy
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Kansas City Chiefs announce fan experience changes related to American Indian issues
Top Stories
‘He’s got very soft hands’: Chiefs hype up new punter Tommy Townsend
Video
Minnesota wins NBA draft lottery, rights to No. 1 pick
Bertsch carries four stroke lead into final day at Buffalo Ridge
Video
No fans but Indy 500 ready to race Sunday
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Growing Grass, Deer and Bunny, Drive-Thrus Scares and a Story Book Rapper-08/21/20
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Aug 21, 2020 / 09:27 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 21, 2020 / 09:27 AM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Kallie Koester
Cami Jenkins
Be Blessed
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Morning Melodies
Jeremy Rabe
Trending Stories
FULL DETAILS: Everything you need to know about the Lawrence County homicide investigation
Video
Springfield- Greene County Health Department switches COVID-19 reporting system
Preliminary cause of death released for Overland Park mom likely found dead in Arkansas
After nearly 27 years, family of Angie Housman witnesses her killer admit guilt
Video
Mansfield teacher donates kidney to a student’s mom
Video