GroundHog Dollarnaire-02/02/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Health Department announces 14 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths
State Representative Patricia Derges removed from House committees
Illinois man wanted after home set on fire with wife, children still inside
Video
New speed project to combat dangerous driving in Missouri brings eye-opening results
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Cheyenne
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, February 3 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, February Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Tuff
Video
Tuesday, February 2 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
‘He’s a cool guy’: Singer Kane Brown a big fan of Mahomes and the Chiefs
Video
Famous friends: Andy Reid and Kenny Chesney go way back
Video
How to create a winning ‘homegate’ for your Super Bowl party
Video
People across the world sending videos, prayers to young Chiefs fan battling brain cancer
Video
The Big Game
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Buy Local
Pro-Football Challenge
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Big Game Trivia Real Estate School Of The Ozarks
Big Game Trivia Hosteler Roofing
Big Game Trivia The Ozark Community Center
Search
Search
Search
GroundHog Dollarnaire-02/02/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Feb 3, 2021 / 11:03 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2021 / 11:03 AM CST
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Trending Stories
State Representative Patricia Derges removed from House committees
Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the Ozarks
State Representative, Patricia “Tricia” Derges, indicted for alleged stem cell scheme
Video
State Rep. censured from Missouri House after allegedly having sex with an intern
Video
Marshfield boy develops heart condition after battle with COVID-19
Video