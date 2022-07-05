Ingredients
- 8 slices whole wheat bread
- 2 tbsp butter, divided
- 1/2 cup whole cranberry sauce
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 3/4 cup arugula (can substitute spinach)
- 8 slices of deli ham
- 2 rotisserie chicken breasts, cut into fourths
Instructions
- Pull chicken breasts off the bone and cut into fourths. you want fairly thick slices of meat.
- Spread butter lightly over one side of each slice of bread.
- Mix together mayonnaise and cranberry sauce and spread over opposite side of bread (not on the buttered side).
- Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat.
- When warm, add 2 slices of bread, butter side down, in the pan. Add ham, chicken, and arugula and then add the other piece of bread so the butter side is up (just like you would in a grilled cheese).
- Press down with a spatula and when the bottom side is golden brown, flip it. Cook until the other side is golden brown and serve warm.