Ingredients

1 lb. 95% lean ground beef

1/4 cup onion, diced

2 tbsp. ketchup

1 tbsp. mustard

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper

4 Flatout light wraps (or flour tortillas)

1 cup reduced fat shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup dill pickles

1 tomato, sliced

1 cup lettuce

Instructions

Heat a nonstick pan over medium high heat. Add the ground beef and onions. Cook until beef is fully cooked, about 8 minutes.2

2. Stir in the ketchup, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce. Taste and season with salt and pepper.3

3. Lay out the low carb wraps (you could use flour tortillas as well) and add ¼ cup cheddar cheese in the center. Place ¼ of the ground beef mixture on top and then the pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce. (I don’t like my lettuce cooked so I add it on top after.)4

4. Fold like a burrito and then grill/panini to seal everything together.



