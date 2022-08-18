

Ingredients

2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts (approx. 1 1/2 – 2 pounds total), butterflied (sliced in half lengthwise)

1 1/2 heaping teaspoons garlic powder

1 1/2 heaping teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon avocado oil or high smoke point oil of choice

1/3 cup Franks RedHot or buffalo sauce of choice

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon honey

optional: 4 slices cheese of choice (e.g. pepper jack, white cheddar)

4 burger buns

nonstick cooking spray

kosher salt & ground black pepper, to season

for serving, as desired: toppings of choice (e.g. lettuce, thinly sliced tomato, thinly sliced celery, etc.) or other condiments of choice (e.g. ranch dressing, blue cheese dressing, aioli, etc.)

Instructions

Preheat the grill: Prepare the grill for medium-high direct heat grilling, about 450-500 degrees F. Once preheated, clean the cooking surface by firmly brushing a wire brush over the grates. (If you do not have access to an outdoor grill, you can also preheat a grill pan over medium-high heat.) Prep the chicken & buffalo sauce for the grill: Meanwhile, as the grill preheats, prep the chicken & buffalo sauce. Place the halved chicken breasts in a large bowl or baking dish. Season with 1 heaping teaspoon each garlic powder & smoked paprika, 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt & ground black pepper as desired. Drizzle the avocado oil over top. Toss to combine, coating the chicken well. Set aside. To mix up the buffalo sauce, simply add the Frank’s RedHot Original, melted butter, honey, & the remaining 1/2 teaspoon each garlic powder & smoked paprika to a small bowl & mix to combine well. Set aside. Grill the buffalo chicken: Place the chicken on the preheated grill. Close the lid & grill 4-5 minutes. Use grill tongs to flip the chicken, then generously brush the cooked side with the prepared buffalo sauce. Close the lid & grill 3-4 minutes longer. Flip the chicken one more time, brushing the opposite side with buffalo sauce. Grill 1-2 minutes longer, until the chicken is cooked through. If desired, this is a great time to place the sliced cheese on each chicken breast so it melts beautifully as the chicken finishes cooking. Transfer the grilled chicken to a plate or small baking sheet. (For perfectly toasty buns, lightly spritz the inside of a burger bun with cooking spray & place on the grill about 30 seconds – 1 minute. Keep a close eye on the buns as they toast to prevent burning.) Serve: Build your grilled buffalo chicken sandwiches as desired. Enjoy!

