Ingredients

  • 3 large potatoes
  • 1 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 c chopped onion
  • 1/2 tsp celery seed
  • 3 tbsp butter
  • 2 tbsp flour
  • 2 c milk
  • Black pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Peel & cut potatoes into small cubes. Barely cover with water. Add salt. Bring to boil. Reduce heat, cover & simmer until tender.
  2. When tender, add onion, celery seed & pepper. Continue simmering.
  3. In a separate pan melt butter & add flour. Sauté until flour is slightly golden. Stir milk into butter & flour. Then stir this into potatoes.
  4. Raise heat to medium-low to medium, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil. Continue boiling and stirring for about a minute. Serve with saltine crackers.

