Recipe below!!

Part two:

Part three:

Ingredients

3 large potatoes

1 1/2 tsp salt

1/4 c chopped onion

1/2 tsp celery seed

3 tbsp butter

2 tbsp flour

2 c milk

Black pepper to taste

Instructions

Peel & cut potatoes into small cubes. Barely cover with water. Add salt. Bring to boil. Reduce heat, cover & simmer until tender. When tender, add onion, celery seed & pepper. Continue simmering. In a separate pan melt butter & add flour. Sauté until flour is slightly golden. Stir milk into butter & flour. Then stir this into potatoes. Raise heat to medium-low to medium, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil. Continue boiling and stirring for about a minute. Serve with saltine crackers.

Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!