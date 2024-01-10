Recipe below!!
Part two:
Part three:
Ingredients
- 3 large potatoes
- 1 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 c chopped onion
- 1/2 tsp celery seed
- 3 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp flour
- 2 c milk
- Black pepper to taste
Instructions
- Peel & cut potatoes into small cubes. Barely cover with water. Add salt. Bring to boil. Reduce heat, cover & simmer until tender.
- When tender, add onion, celery seed & pepper. Continue simmering.
- In a separate pan melt butter & add flour. Sauté until flour is slightly golden. Stir milk into butter & flour. Then stir this into potatoes.
- Raise heat to medium-low to medium, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil. Continue boiling and stirring for about a minute. Serve with saltine crackers.
Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!